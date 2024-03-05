Home>>
Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session
(Xinhua) 16:00, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Tuesday took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s two sessions gather strength for high-quality growth as nation vows development of new productive forces
- Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
- Bulgarian edition of first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published
- Advisers urged to pool more wisdom
- Xictionary: Whole-process people's democracy
- Xi's key remarks on whole-process people's democracy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.