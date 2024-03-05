Bulgarian edition of first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published

Xinhua) 08:33, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published on Monday.

The first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is a compilation of major works of the Chinese leader from Nov. 15, 2012 to June 13, 2014; it comprises 79 speeches, talks, interviews, instructions and correspondence in 18 chapters. This book provides important documentation for the international community to understand contemporary China and the Communist Party of China.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was jointly translated and published by Foreign Languages Press and Bulgarian Iztok-Zapad (East-West) Publishers. The publication of this book is of great significance for Bulgarian readers to gain a deeper understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, to understand and perceive the modern civilization of the Chinese nation as well as the Chinese modernization, and to enhance the traditional friendship between China and Bulgaria.

So far, "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and published in four volumes. The first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and published in 41 languages.

