Advisers urged to pool more wisdom

08:22, March 05, 2024 By Zhang Yi and Yang Yang ( China Daily

National political advisers applaud as President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and other leaders enter the venue of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on Monday. [ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY]

China's top political adviser, Wang Huning, called on Monday for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference to make full use of its role as a specialized advisory body, focusing on providing wisdom for the country's modernization goals.

Wang, chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while delivering a work report to around 2,100 national political advisers at the opening of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, raising the curtain on this year's two sessions, China's biggest annual political event.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People. At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the CPPCC, and it is a crucial year for achieving the goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, delivers a work report at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing on Monday. [ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY]

Wang said that upholding the leadership of the CPC has always been the fundamental political principle of the CPPCC since the political advisory body was founded, and it remains the fundamental guarantee for the development and progress of its cause.

He stressed the need for the CPPCC to act as a specialized consultative body, closely focusing on the major decisions and initiatives of the CPC Central Committee, national strategic needs and significant practical issues in its advisory role.

"The CPPCC should leverage its group advantages, conduct extensive investigations and research, and gain a deep understanding of the vivid experiences created in practice, the desires and demands of the people, as well as the difficulties and obstacles in policy implementation," he said.

Over the past 12 months, the CPPCC National Committee conducted 94 consultations for advisers and officials to exchange ideas.

Wang also emphasized the role of the CPPCC in external exchanges and in promoting the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, telling China's stories and spreading the country's voice to the world.

After listening to the report, Zhang Yi, a national political adviser and a lawyer from Shanghai, said, "I was greatly encouraged, especially by the call for us advisers to provide suggestions in line with the central tasks of the Party and the country and fulfill our duties for the people."

Zhang said that this year's conference is crucial for achieving the goals set in the 14th Five-Year Plan, particularly in relation to China's economic development and legal construction.

He said that he would make suggestions regarding the effective regulation of artificial intelligence through legislation, after conducting research over the past year.

Tsoi Wing-sing, a national political adviser from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that in-depth research is crucial in formulating proposals, and this year he would propose a way to leverage Hong Kong's advantages in promoting China's experience in green finance on the global stage.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)