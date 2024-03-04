China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session scheduled to run from March 5 to 11.
Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Journalists work at a press conference of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
