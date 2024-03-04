China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session scheduled to run from March 5 to 11.

