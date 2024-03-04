Two sessions 2024 kicks off: Here's why it matters

March 04, 2024

The curtain has been raised on China's most important annual political gathering, known as the two sessions, or "lianghui."

Starting on March 4, deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, will gather in Beijing to kick off this year's two sessions.

Recently, "new productive forces" has emerged as a key term among central and local governments when formulating economic policies and is set to be a prominent topic for NPC deputies and CPPCC members during this year's two sessions. A primary focus will be on how China can fast-track the development of these new productive forces to ensure sustainable economic development and lay a solid foundation for the country's modernization.

A range of economic and social development targets, including GDP growth, CPI, and fiscal policies, are expected to be unveiled, prioritizing high-quality development.

Meanwhile, measures and regulations to ensure and enhance people's livelihoods are among the top priorities, as they are closely linked to individuals' sense of achievement, happiness, and security.

An online survey conducted by People's Daily Online, involving over 6.15 million internet users, revealed that the rule of law, employment, healthcare, rural vitalization, and high-quality development rank as the leading issues of public interest for Chinese netizens during this year's two sessions.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, marking a pivotal year for realizing the objectives outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). At this significant historical moment, this year's two sessions will outline a new roadmap for the future trajectory of the world's second-largest economy.

