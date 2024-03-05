Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 09:04, March 05, 2024

The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, opened its second session Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting.

