Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session

Xinhua) 15:53, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined the discussion of political advisors from the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the sector of science and technology, and the sector of environment and resources. Xi heard their comments and suggestions.

