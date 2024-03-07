CPPCC members hold discussions on Govt Work Report

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:35, March 07, 2024

Justin Yifu Lin, right, a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), vice-chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee and dean of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics, attends a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Lian Yuming, center, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the Beijing-based International Institute for Urban Development, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Zhong Zhangdui, left, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Cao Weixing, Deng Changqiu, Wu Weishan and Qian Keming (left to right) talk with each other at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Ding Guanghong, center, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Zheng Yongfei, front, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Zhou Hongyi, left, and Liu Zhengkui, members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attend a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Pan Jianwei, right, and Liu Zhongfan, members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, walk out of the venue after a panel discussion on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Wang Ningli, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Ophthalmologic Center at Beijing Tongren Hospital, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Zhang Wenhong, left, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and director of the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases in Shanghai, speaks with Zhang Weibin at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Jiang Jiandong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Huang Ailong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of Chongqing Medical University, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Zhang Jijiao, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Chen Siyuan, right, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Yuan Xiaobin, left, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Female political advisers discuss the Government Work Report after a panel discussion on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

Political advisers Chen Zuoning and Wang Fang discuss the Government Work Report at a panel discussion on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

Political adviser Cai Jingxia speaks at a panel discussion on the Government Work Report on March 6, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)