China outlines future vision for modernization in government work report
(People's Daily Online) 22:20, March 06, 2024
The Chinese government's work report has outlined a blueprint for the nation's development in the coming year. These tangible goals empower the Chinese people to march forward with determined strides and complete confidence in the future.
