Interview: China's "Two Sessions" followed closely for world influence, says Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 09:02, March 06, 2024

CAIRO, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's "Two Sessions," the annual meetings of the top legislature and top political advisory body, draw close attention worldwide for its growing global influence, said an Egyptian expert.

They are "remarkable events for China and the rest of the world," Amer Tamam, vice editor-in-chief of Egypt's state-run Akhbar newspaper, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Chinese economy is "dynamic and flexible," he said, adding that China attracted large amounts of foreign investment in 2023, thanks to the incentives offered by the Chinese government to foreign companies.

Meanwhile, China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in U.S. dollar terms totaled 130.13 billion dollars in 2023, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce in early February.

"Promoting technological industries remains an economic priority for China, so developing plans for productive forces and shaping policies for the industrial sector will feature the 'two sessions,'" Tamam said.

"Besides, China has a steady policy seeking stability for fostering economic order and achieving win-win results in cooperations with other nations," he said, citing the historic role of China in 2023 in succeeding in brokering an agreement to restore diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of open hostility.

He believed that China has good intentions and is qualified to mediate other major conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

Regarding climate change, the expert said, "China is sincere in delivering its pledges and willing to cooperate with countries to reduce carbon emissions and tends more to depend on anti-pollution industries and pumps investments in green hydrogen, clean energies domestically and in African countries, including Egypt."

China has a pioneering experience in reducing and eliminating poverty and is "a model for developing countries to improve their people's living standards and expand welfare," he added.

