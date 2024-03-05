Diplomatic take: Envoys welcome government work report

16:02, March 05, 2024 By Mo Jingxi, Zhao Yimeng and Ouyang Shijia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Ibrahima Sory Sylla, Senegalese ambassador to China

Ibrahima Sory Sylla. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Politics and economy are the topics we are interested in. The model of governance and investment from China can inspire us of efficiency because we are having local development.

The second issue we pay attention is economic cooperation. We want to build a strong partnership with China in different fields such as economy, trade and we are looking for more efficiency in terms of industry, agriculture and private investment.

Andre Haspels, the Netherlands ambassador to China

Andre Haspels. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

I'm happy to be here to listen to China's plans. It's very important to European countries. The most interesting topics for me are economy and security issues because they are very important for our bilateral relationship and the global situation, as we are facing challenges in Ukraine and Gaza, so I hope we can learn more about China's positions there.

China has undergone tremendous development for decades. It's important to keep up the development, because the world economy and Chinese economy are very interlinked. We have to make sure the interlink remains. I hope we will be able to give positive moves about economy.

Salvador Moncada, Honduran ambassador to China

Salvador Moncada. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

I think the Government Work Report is a very interesting and wide-ranging report. I'm very interested in the part related to the development of green society and ecological society, for example, your plan for the reduction of energy consumption per unit of GDP.

And the idea that you will continue to grow at 5 percent is also very good. The other one we are interested in is the plan of China to continue maintaining positive and synergistic interactions with many countries and organizations around the world on promoting the world peace.

Peter Lizak, Slovakia's ambassador to China

Peter Lizak. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

I've seen there are comments and suggestions by the Chinese premier today on how to overcome the not easy situation. China has achieved a lot last year, the first year after the pandemic. The situation was not so easy internally in China and internationally. The next steps are to be taken to make, again, some impulses for future development.

Setting a growth target of around 5 percent this year is realistic. But it was also stressed that China is developing extremely demanding surroundings, internally and externally. The international situation is quite complicated. And internally, as it is said in the report, there are some structural questions to be solved.

But there are also many positive signals. For example, it was mentioned in the report that the three parts of the exports, including electric vehicles, were growing extremely fast, by around 30 percent. And these are the electric vehicles and solar panels. So this is also both sides of the development.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, South African ambassador to China

I'm looking forward to the two sessions.

If there's an ambassador who misses the two sessions, I believe they would miss the whole.

Because it's a meeting where the Chinese government maps out the plans for the year, maps out the resources that are to be allocated for the year, the expectations and projected growth and areas where they are focusing in terms of development.

We are very interested in China's growth and the approaches in terms of the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

We will be looking very carefully at how the plans for the development are going to be executed and implemented so that we can interact better with the Chinese people in this field.

Pick Fung Ho-Chong, ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to China

I attended the two sessions for the first time last year. It was really eye-opening, structural, and very well organized. I learned a lot. I'm very happy to be invited and I look forward to attending the next one.

The two sessions is very important for us because foreign diplomatic envoys have to be informed of everything here in China, whether at the political level or others.

We follow and see what is implemented and what are we going to expect.

We will choose the official English version of the Government Work Report because we don't want to get things wrong. We have to report back to our headquarters and then translate it into our official Dutch language.

We check online and China Daily after the opening meeting of the National People's Congress.

