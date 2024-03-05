Chinese people able to prevail over any difficulty or obstacle: report

Xinhua) 09:10, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, Chinese people have the courage, vision and strength to prevail over any difficulty or obstacle, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

Over the past year, China has encountered many interwoven difficulties and challenges. Internationally, the world was faced with weak economic recovery, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and rising protectionism and unilateralism. Domestically, after a three-year COVID-19 epidemic, many difficulties facing China's economic recovery and development had yet to be resolved. While deep-seated, long-standing issues became more pronounced, many new developments and problems emerged.

The report also noted multiple difficulties and challenges that the country is witnessing. For example, the foundation for China's sustained economic recovery and growth is not solid enough, and there is still a lack of effective demand. Some small and medium-sized enterprises face difficulties in operation. The country is confronted with both pressure on overall job creation and structural employment problems. Some primary-level governments are facing fiscal difficulties.

There is also room for improvement in the work of the government. Pointless formalities and bureaucratism remain acute. Some officials lack the readiness to get down to work, evade responsibilities, and do their work in a perfunctory way. Corruption remains a common problem in some sectors, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)