Commentary: People's democracy -- a glimpse into China's unique approach

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- As China's annual "two sessions" draw global attention to its economic targets and policy announcements, the nation's democratic processes during this major political event warrant deeper examination.

Over 5,000 legislators and political advisors gather in Beijing for the sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The gathering is more than a mere legislative exercise. It represents China's brand of democracy, featuring the Party's leadership, the people running the country, and law-based governance.

Some Western observers often overlook or ignore the extensive consultation involved. Opinions from diverse groups -- including experts, entrepreneurs and netizens -- are solicited through various channels for the government work report before the NPC's annual session.

The Great Hall of the People echoes with diverse voices channeled through legislators and political advisors. This inclusive approach is seen as the hallmark of a functional democracy.

Whole-process people's democracy is a true democracy that works.

In response to suggestions and proposals raised during last year's "two sessions," the State Council introduced over 2,000 policies and measures, addressing key economic and social challenges. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, for instance, acted on 962 suggestions and proposals, leading to substantial employment and entrepreneurship initiatives.

China is also innovating in terms of democratic participation. Last year, the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee expanded its local legislative outreach offices, ensuring direct representation of local voices in national lawmaking.

Public engagement in the drafting of laws is evident, with draft laws open for public comment through the website of the NPC in 2023.

NPC deputies address diverse issues, from local infrastructure needs to industry development, enhancing citizens' sense of happiness and fulfillment. The CPPCC is an integral part of China's system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. It promotes unity and strengthens multiparty cooperation.

China's approach to democracy emphasizes people-centered development and ensures people take part in democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management, and oversight.

China's approach to democracy contributes to maintaining unity and stability and achieving economic growth, in contrast to the political and social divides in some Western nations.

According to a survey by France-based consulting group Ipsos last year, approximately one in two people in countries including the United States and Britain are dissatisfied with the way democracy is working in their countries.

No democratic model is universal or perfect, nor is democracy a once-and-for-all cause. The political system that suits a country best is the most appropriate. China's creation of its own democratic system has explored a new path for the development of human democracy.

As the myth of Western democratic supremacy is fading, China's whole-process people's democracy offers a distinct perspective on governance and alternative insights for global development.

