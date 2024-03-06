Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 6

Xinhua) 08:15, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- Delegations of the second session of the 14th NPC will hold group meetings throughout the day.

In the morning, they will review the government work report.

In the afternoon, they will examine a report from the State Council on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan, the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2024, a report from the State Council on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, and the draft central and local budgets for 2024.

-- Throughout the day, the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings of political advisors, who will discuss the government work report and review the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

They will also discuss a report from the State Council on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan, a report from the State Council on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, and a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council.

