AI insights on the two sessions: AI anchor highlights key points of 2024 Chinese gov't work report

People's Daily Online) 18:09, March 06, 2024

On March 5, Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the government work report during the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress. According to the report, China aims to achieve an economic growth target of around 5 percent in 2024. How will this goal be achieved? Let's delve into this year’s government work report to find more details.

Quality: The report states that China will strive to modernize the industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace. Meanwhile, invigorating China through science and education and consolidating the foundations for high-quality development is another focus.

Expansion: Efforts will be made to expand domestic demand and promote sound economic flows. China will continue to pursue higher-standard opening up and promote mutual benefits. All of these will be key tasks this year.

Boost: China will continue to deepen reform and boost internal momentum for development, according to the report. This year, more efforts will be put into stimulating the vitality of market entities, moving faster to build a unified national market and advancing fiscal, taxation, and financial reforms.

Stability: To safeguard overall economic and financial stability, China will ensure both development and security and effectively prevent and defuse risks in key areas, as per the report.

Revitalization: According to the report, China will continue making sustained efforts to deliver in work relating to agriculture, rural areas, and rural residents and taking solid steps to advance rural revitalization.

Optimization: The report further states the necessity of promoting integrated development between urban and rural areas, advancing coordinated development between regions, and optimizing regional economic layout. China will thoroughly implement the coordinated regional development strategy, major regional strategies, and the functional zoning strategy. It will promote all-around rural revitalization and new urbanization in a coordinated way and move faster to create a regional economic landscape featuring complementary strengths and high-quality development.

Beautification: China will continue enhancing ecological conservation and promoting green and low-carbon development. Acting on the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, China will make concerted efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, and boost economic growth so as to build a Beautiful China featuring harmony between humanity and nature.

People-centered: Acting on the people-centered development philosophy, China will ensure and improve the people’s well-being and promote better and new ways of conducting social governance.

