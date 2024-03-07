Reform accentuated at "two sessions" to bolster vitality against challenges

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The crucial role of reform has been accentuated in a vital report submitted to the ongoing session of China's national legislature for deliberation.

The government work report was unveiled Tuesday at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), setting the tone for government work in 2024.

"Ultimately, high-quality development depends on reform. We should deepen reform and opening up with greater resolve and effort, promote better interplay between an efficient market and a well-functioning government, further stimulate and boost the vitality of our society, and strive to make greater progress in pursuing high-quality development," read the report.

At the ongoing "two sessions," which also include the annual session of the top political advisory body, national lawmakers and political advisors believe it is necessary to continue to focus on reform measures conducive to expanding domestic demand. These measures should optimize structure, boost confidence, ensure people's livelihoods, prevent and defuse risks, and tackle pressing issues that concern the people.

In response to the new requirements of advancing China's modernization, a series of reform measures have provided momentum and vitality for a new journey.

Staff members work at a Jingdong logistics center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

FOR BETTER LIVELIHOOD

This year is another important year of comprehensively deepening reform, according to the fourth meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Feb. 19.

Such meetings serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing the intrinsic dynamism of development through comprehensive reform and high-standard opening up.

In particular, addressing the people's urgent needs and responding to societal concerns are the focal points for reform.

Employment has been set by local governments as a top priority in 2024, highlighting an emphasis on employment-first policies. Areas such as pension security and childbirth support have also become key issues.

Many believe that the solution to the employment issue lies in high-quality development. Thus, increasing investment projects, providing a better environment for private enterprises, and vigorously developing the service industry are seen as great new opportunities to increase employment.

Pan Dongxu, an NPC deputy and mayor of Lu'an, Anhui Province, emphasized that the ultimate goal of high-quality development is to improve people's well-being.

A major challenge is the inadequacy of effective demand, he said, suggesting that fiscal expansion oriented toward improving livelihoods and consumption plays a role in social security, income distribution adjustment and stimulating consumption demand while supporting low-income groups.

From a macro perspective, effectively addressing livelihood issues can boost expectations and provide stronger support for the economy.

Workers are busy at a production line of the new energy vehicle AVATR at a workshop of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

FOR STRONGER PRIVATE ECONOMY

In 1991, with only 500 yuan (about 70 U.S. dollars) in his pocket, Chen Zhilie arrived in Guangdong, a pioneer province of reform and opening up in China. Today, the company he founded in Shenzhen, EVOC Hi-tech Holding Group, ranks among the top 500 Chinese enterprises, with an annual revenue of over 70 billion yuan in 2023.

"Without reform and opening up, there would be no Shenzhen, let alone the company I founded. It is reform and opening up that has given us the opportunity to grow and thrive," said Chen, also an NPC deputy.

He stated that entrepreneurs remain optimistic despite the unprecedented changes facing the world. "In the new era, a series of reform measures have brought greater opportunities for business development and improved people's livelihoods."

For example, a series of measures for the integrated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have created more development opportunities for enterprises.

"I believe that by fully unleashing the dividends of reform, Shenzhen will continue to provide fertile soil for entrepreneurs," Chen added.

Gao Zicheng, an NPC deputy and president of the All China Lawyers Association, highlighted the significance of private enterprises as vital driving forces for China's high-quality development and active contributors to deepening reforms.

Yuan Da, a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission, recently stated that it is necessary to accelerate the legislative process of promoting the development of the private economy.

Gu Junyan, a national political advisor and vice mayor of Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that work must be done to continuously optimize the business environment, increase policy support, improve the efficiency of government services, build a cordial and clean relationship between government and business, and timely solve the difficulties faced by enterprises.

Smart robots operate at a workshop of Ronma Solar in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

FOR MORE INNOVATION

China's reform agenda has focused on deepening structural reforms across various domains, such as promoting scientific innovation.

The government's approach involved consolidating efforts to bolster the innovation ecosystem, aligning policies with national strategies, and nurturing talent to support critical technological advancements.

Anhui Forklift Group, with over 60 years of history, has been a strong player in the global industrial vehicle industry, thanks to its efforts to develop personalized and differentiated products through continuous technological innovation.

In 2023, the company further attuned its strategy to new energy, with electric products accounting for approximately 57 percent of the total, an increase of 6.2 percentage points from 2022. It also took the lead in launching a variety of hydrogen fuel forklift products and applied for 23 related patents.

Yang Anguo, the group's chairman and general manager, attributed the performance last year to an emphasis on technological innovation, the transformation toward high-end, intelligent and green production, and the magic of new quality productive forces.

China's path of reform has entered a new phase of solid progress, marked by a series of strategic policies and measures aimed at fortifying the nation's resilience and competitiveness on both domestic and global fronts.

With a multifaceted approach spanning economic restructuring, technological innovation and institutional reform, China's reform agenda reflects a commitment to propelling the nation toward sustainable growth and high-quality development.

