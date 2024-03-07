Xi calls for building broad consensus

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participates in a joint group meeting during the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on Wednesday. Xi also extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on Friday. SHENG JIAPENG/XINHUA

President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for national political advisers to pool strengths and build broad consensus to contribute to Chinese modernization.

He also urged the advisers — members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body — to enhance their capability to participate in State affairs in order to create new prospects for the cause of political consultation and multiparty cooperation.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when taking part in a joint group meeting during the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

He said that political advisers from different political parties, organizations, ethnic groups, sectors and all walks of life should conduct in-depth research and actively offer suggestions based on the major strategic tasks laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022 and the arrangements made by the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2023.

The meeting was attended by members of the CPPCC National Committee from the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the science and technology sector and the environment and resources sector.

Six political advisers delivered speeches on various topics, including strengthening partnerships on industrial and supply chains across the Taiwan Strait, promoting the complete reunification of the motherland, advancing the industrialization of technological innovation achievements, and promoting the high-quality development of the ecological conservation sector.

Hearing their remarks, Xi said that the hard-won achievements that China made in social and economic development in the past year are attributed to the united and tenacious efforts of people of all ethnic groups, as well as the dedication and wisdom of the CPPCC members.

He pointed out that over the past year, the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang effectively promoted political consultation and participation in and deliberation of State affairs, continued to play a role in democratic oversight of the environmental protection of the Yangtze River, and actively boosted economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

Xi also commended the CPPCC members from the science and technology sector for their active involvement in technological innovation, and those from the environment and resources sector for their contributions to green transformation.

He urged the members from the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang to further leverage their advantages in Taiwan-related work, actively unite all patriotic forces at home and abroad, and continuously strengthen the forces that are against "Taiwan independence" and for promoting reunification, thus jointly advancing the process of peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Efforts should be made to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in the fields of technology, agriculture, culture and youth development, and deepen integration and development across various sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, he added.

Xi called on the CPPCC members in the science and technology sector as well as the vast number of scientific and technological workers to strengthen basic research and the application of basic research, and to make breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

He called for practical advice and suggestions to help deepen the reform of the scientific and technological system and the mechanisms for talent development, improve the scientific and technological evaluation system and incentive mechanisms, and further stimulate the innovative vitality and potential of all types of talent.

Xi emphasized that CPPCC members in the environment and resources sector should make new contributions to strengthening ecological conservation to support high-quality development.

It is important to comprehensively implement the policies of pollution control in a scientific and precise way in accordance with the law, he said, and it is essential to promote green and low-carbon economic and social development.

Xi also called for efforts to actively and prudently promote carbon peak and carbon neutrality to inject new impetus and shape new advantages for high-quality development.

