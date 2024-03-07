New and hot terms: Two Sessions 2024

People's Daily Online) 10:44, March 07, 2024

"New trio"

There was a 30-percent increase in exports of the "new trio," namely, electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic products.

Ultra-long special treasury bonds

To systematically address funding shortages facing some major projects for building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation, it is proposed that starting this year and over each of the next several years, ultra-long special treasury bonds be issued. These bonds will be used to implement major national strategies and build up security capacity in key areas.

The consistency of macro policy orientation

We should enhance the consistency of macro policy orientation. To promote overall national development, we should strengthen coordination between fiscal, monetary, employment, industrial, regional, scientific and technological, and environmental policies and include non-economic policies in the evaluation of the consistency of macro policy orientation. Policy coordination should be enhanced so that all policies are well-aligned and form synergy.

New quality productive forces

We should give full rein to the leading role of innovation, spur industrial innovation by making innovations in science and technology and press ahead with new industrialization, so as to raise total factor productivity, steadily foster new growth drivers and strengths, and promote a new leap forward in the productive forces.

Future-oriented industries

We will formulate development plans for the industries of the future, open up new fields such as quantum technology and life sciences, and create a number of zones for pioneering the development of future-oriented industries.

AI Plus

We will step up R&D and application of big data and AI, launch an AI Plus initiative, and build digital industry clusters with international competitiveness.

A new development model for real estate

We will, in response to the trend of new urbanization and supply and demand changes in the housing market, move faster to foster a new development model for real estate. We will scale up the building and supply of government-subsidized housing and improve the basic systems for commodity housing to meet people’s essential need for a home to live in and their different demands for better housing.

A nationally unified computational system

We will develop appropriately future-oriented digital infrastructure and work faster to create a nationally unified computational system.

"Worry-free consumption" initiative

To improve the consumption environment, we will launch a year-long program to stimulate consumption and roll out a "worry-free consumption" initiative. We will strengthen protection of consumer rights and interests and implement paid leave.

Invest in China

We will strengthen services for foreign investors and make China a favored destination for foreign investment.

Pilot zones for the Beautiful China Initiative

We will launch pilot zones for the Beautiful China Initiative and foster pacesetters for green and low-carbon development.

One-stop government services

We will press ahead with building a digital government and promote one-stop government services to enhance our service levels.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)