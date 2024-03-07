Leaders highlight goals, tasks in talks

08:23, March 07, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and premier of the State Council, joins his fellow deputies from the delegation of Guangdong province to deliberate on the government work report at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, March 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Qiang urged Guangdong province to reach the commanding heights of science and technology, and continue to deepen reform and opening-up when he joined a group discussion with the province's National People's Congress deputies on the Government Work Report on Wednesday.

Guangdong should also focus on coordinated urban-rural and regional development, make constant efforts to improve people's well-being and strive to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization, Li said.

On Wednesday, the premier and other senior Chinese leaders also joined national political advisers in different group discussions at the ongoing annual session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

The leaders — Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi — are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

While participating in a joint group meeting attended by national political advisers from the economic and agricultural sectors, Li Qiang said that arduous efforts are needed to realize the goals and tasks set out for this year's national development.

He urged continued efforts to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, and to promote the innovation and coordination of policy tools in order to boost the economy.

He also stressed the need to foster new economic drivers and build up the resilience and competitiveness of the country's industrial and supply chains.

Highlighting food security, the premier said unremitting efforts must be made to strengthen the foundation of the agricultural sector, and enhance the stable production and supply of grain and other major agricultural products.

Speaking at a joint group meeting attended by national political advisers from the China Democratic League and the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, Zhao said it is hoped that the two non-Communist parties can proactively participate in political consultations and contribute their wisdom and strength to the process of Chinese modernization.

In discussions with national political advisers from ethnic minority groups, Wang highlighted forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and urged the advisers to promote high-quality development and improve work on ethnic affairs in the new era.

While participating in discussions with national political advisers from the culture, literature and arts and sports sectors, Cai said that more efforts should be made to protect cultural artifacts and heritage, and actively expand people-to-people and sports exchanges with other countries.

Speaking at a meeting attended by national political advisers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Ding stressed support for completing the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong and efforts to refine Macao's system for safeguarding national security, to ensure the steady and long-term practice of "one country, two systems".

In discussions with national political advisers from the Jiu San Society and personages without party affiliation, Li Xi called on them to actively provide advice on the central tasks of the Party and the country, help clarify doubts and boost confidence, and strive in unity to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

