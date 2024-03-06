Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft revision to Organic Law of the State Council, the first such revision for 40 years

The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council. This marks the first revision of the law, which was adopted in December 1982 when the country's current Constitution was formulated.

The law has played a significant role in ensuring that the State Council performs its duties in accordance with the Constitution and other laws, said Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, when explaining the bill at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Revising the law is a necessary step for the State Council to uphold the Party's overall leadership and strengthen the all-around improvement of the government, said Li, adding that it provides an institutional guarantee for the State Council to adhere to its people-centered principle and its fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people.

For over 40 years, the Organization Law of the State Council has not been amended since it was adopted in December 1982 , Li noted.

In order to adapt to new situations, tasks, and requirements, it is necessary to amend the law based on a careful summary of practical experience. This will help deepen the spirit and achievements of the reform of Party and state institutions through legal provisions, further improve the organizational and working systems of the State Council, ensure the correct political orientation, comprehensively strengthen the government's self-construction, and provide solid legal guarantees for building a law-based government that is satisfactory to the people, innovative, clean, and service-oriented, according to Li.

The draft revision, which contains 20 articles, includes provisions concerning the nature and position of the State Council per the Constitution, which stipulates that the State Council, namely, the Central People's Government, is the executive organ of the highest state organ of power, and it is the highest state administrative organ, according to the Xinhua report.

The draft explicitly outlines the State Council's commitment to building a law-based, innovation-driven, and service-oriented government of integrity, among others.

It also refines the expressions regarding the functions and powers of the State Council and adds a provision that the State Council exercises unified leadership over the work of local state administrative organs at all levels nationwide.

The draft revises provisions on the members of the State Council, further clarifying the duties of vice premiers and state councilors. It adds the governor of the People's Bank of China as a member of the State Council.

It also modifies provisions governing the State Council's departments and their duties and powers, and improves the meeting system of the State Council.

In addition, the draft revision introduces systems and measures to ensure that the State Council exercises its functions in full and in accordance with the law.

