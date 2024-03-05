We Are China

Two Sessions Explainer: Highlights of 2024 Chinese government work report

All eyes are on the government work report delivered by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 5.

Here are some key points:

-- 2024 GDP growth target: around 5 percent

-- Creating over 12 million jobs in urban areas

-- Ratio of deficit to GDP: 3 percent

-- Special-purpose bonds for local governments: 3.9 trillion yuan

-- Issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds

-- Launching AI Plus initiative

-- Enhancing disruptive and frontier technology research

-- Launching year-long program to stimulate consumption

-- Investment from central government budget: 700 billion yuan

-- Expanding domestic demand

-- Ensuring national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises

-- Working toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

-- Pursuing higher-standard opening up

-- Defusing risks in property, local debt, small and medium-sized financial institutions

-- Ensuring both development and security

-- Advancing energy revolution

-- Opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference

-- Upholding international fairness and justice

For the latest on this year's Two Sessions, stay tuned on People's Daily Online.

