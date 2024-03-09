Pic story: sanitation worker as NPC deputy

Liu Mingqun prepares to attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Liu Mingqun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a sanitation worker at a garbage station in Shijingshan District of Beijing. The station is responsible for the collection and process of garbage from more than 10,000 households in the neighborhood, with a daily processing capacity of more than 10 tonnes.

Liu's daily work includes guiding haulers to weigh the garbage, operating the squeezing bins, assisting the haulers to dump the garbage, maintaining the hygiene of the station, etc.

After being elected as a deputy to the NPC, Liu has been paying more attention to learning new knowledge to better perform her duties. She often goes on researches, communicating with migrant workers about their living condition, and talking with community residents about their ideas on transforming old residential areas.

Liu brought suggestions on optimizing the work of waste classification to the ongoing second session of the 14th NPC. She hopes to improve the accuracy of household waste classification to promote the efficiency of recycling facilities.

Liu Mingqun (1st L) communicates with a staff member during a group meeting of Beijing delegation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Liu Mingqun (2nd R) speaks during a group meeting of Beijing delegation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Liu Mingqun attends the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

