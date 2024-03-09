Political advisors attend group consultations at 2nd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 09:28, March 09, 2024

Political advisors from religious circles attend a group consultation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security attend a group consultation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Political advisors from the group of personages without party affiliation attend a group consultation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Political advisors from the sector of education attend a group consultation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

