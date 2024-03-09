3rd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:09, March 09, 2024

The third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Leung Chun-ying presides over the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Wei Xiaodong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Yang Yudong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions at the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhoigar, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Pansy Ho Chiu-king, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Journalists work at the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People ahead of the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

