New energy vehicles account for 77.6 pct of China's public transport system: minister

Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The use of new energy vehicles accounts for 77.6 percent of China's public transport system, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."

Talking about the achievements made in the development of transportation, Li said China has seen rapid development in green and smart transportation.

The country has been accelerating the construction of smart roads, smart railways and smart ports. New energy and clean energy equipment have been more widely used, he said.

Li also said the country has built the world's largest high-speed rail network, expressway network and postal express delivery system, as well as a world-class port cluster.

China's transportation service support capacity has seen continuous improvement, and China has been strengthening transportation cooperation with other countries, he added.

The "two sessions" refer to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

