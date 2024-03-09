New energy vehicles account for 77.6 pct of China's public transport system: minister
Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The use of new energy vehicles accounts for 77.6 percent of China's public transport system, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."
Talking about the achievements made in the development of transportation, Li said China has seen rapid development in green and smart transportation.
The country has been accelerating the construction of smart roads, smart railways and smart ports. New energy and clean energy equipment have been more widely used, he said.
Li also said the country has built the world's largest high-speed rail network, expressway network and postal express delivery system, as well as a world-class port cluster.
China's transportation service support capacity has seen continuous improvement, and China has been strengthening transportation cooperation with other countries, he added.
The "two sessions" refer to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Photos
Related Stories
- 3rd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing
- High hopes for China's Olympic campaign at "two sessions"
- Intangible culture inheritor strives to revive homespun cloth in Shanghai
- Pic story: sanitation worker as NPC deputy
- Rural sports events gain attention at annual "two sessions"
- Chinese lawmakers, political advisors expound on AI
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.