Press conference on people's livelihood for second session of 14th NPC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:12, March 10, 2024

China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China's Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China's Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, and Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China's Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong (2nd L) speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng (3rd L) speaks at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng also attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A journalist raises her hand to ask questions at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A journalist asks questions at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A journalist works at a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng attended the press conference on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This combo photo shows China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng (2nd L), Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping (2nd R), Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong (1st L), and Chief of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Wang Hesheng (1st R) attending a press conference on people's livelihood for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

