Pic story of visually-impaired NPC deputy

Xinhua) 11:28, March 10, 2024

Wang Yongcheng (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), sings the national anthem while attending the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

When the second session of the 14th NPC lifted its curtain at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang Yongcheng was presented with a special government work report -- a version in Braille, which is a historic first for the country's top legislature.

"It is a tangible experience of democracy," Wang said in an excited tone as his fingertips traced the raised dots.

Among the nearly 3,000 deputies to the 14th NPC who commenced their five-year term in 2023, Wang stands out as the sole individual with visual impairment.

Born in Ninghua County of Fujian Province in 1967, Wang lost his sight in an accident at the age of 18. Undeterred, he embarked on a challenging entrepreneurial journey by learning massage skills and conducting non-profit training. His efforts helped over 6,000 blind individuals become self-reliant.

Following his election as a deputy to the 14th NPC, disabled friends from across the country reached out to Wang, sharing their concerns and aspirations.

Wang delved into each message, conducted thorough investigations, and formulated his proposals.

As a person with disabilities, Wang is dedicated to making the voices of China's 85 million people with disabilities heard, and especially, to allow the wishes of 17 million visually-impaired people to be seen.

This year, he brought two proposals: One focusing on improving the elderly care service system with attention to the special needs of disabled elderly individuals and the other on promoting the integrated development of disability services across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), shows his suggestions written in Braille at the base of Fujian delegation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during an interview at the base of Fujian delegation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng (L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), prepares to go for a meeting with the help of his wife Zhou Jianfa at the base of Fujian delegation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), reads the government work report in Braille at the base of Fujian delegation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Shi Jingnan)

Wang Yongcheng (R, front), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), prepares to give an interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng (R, front), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), prepares to attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC with the help of his wife Zhou Jianfa (L, front) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), reads the government work report in Braille while attending the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Wang Yongcheng (1st R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), takes notes in Braille during a group deliberation at the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Wang Yongcheng (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), reads the government work report in Braille while attending the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), uses his laptop adapted for visually impaired people at the base of Fujian delegation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

