Ministers interviewed after closing meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC
Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli gives an interview after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli gives an interview after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Journalists work during an interview attended by ministers after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yu Jianhua, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China, gives an interview after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yu Jianhua, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China, gives an interview after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
