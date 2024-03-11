Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of top court
(Xinhua) 15:26, March 11, 2024
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
