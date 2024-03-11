Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 15:25, March 11, 2024
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday passed a resolution on the work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC.
