NPC deputies interviewed before closing meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Yu Jihua, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Ma Xiuying, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Zhaxi Jamcan, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Qian Haijun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Group meeting of deputies from delegation of Sichuan Province held at 2nd session of 14th NPC
- Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 3rd meeting
- Ministers interviewed after 2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC
- 2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC held in Beijing
- Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of top procuratorate
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.