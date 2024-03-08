Home>>
Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of top procuratorate
(Xinhua) 10:26, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
Procurator-general Ying Yong delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
