Home>>
Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of top court
(Xinhua) 09:51, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).
SPC President Zhang Jun delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NPC deputies from Xinjiang call for continuous opening-up despite challenges, refute West's slander
- NPC deputies interviewed before 2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC
- Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of NPC Standing Committee
- Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session
- Chinese foreign minister meets press on foreign policy, relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.