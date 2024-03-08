Languages

Archive

Friday, March 08, 2024

Home>>

Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of top court

(Xinhua) 09:51, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

SPC President Zhang Jun delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories