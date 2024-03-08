We Are China

Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of top court

Xinhua) 09:51, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

SPC President Zhang Jun delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)