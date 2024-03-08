Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Xinhua) 08:09, March 08, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, joins the deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday attended deliberations at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, joined the deliberation with NPC deputies from the Taiwan delegation.

During the deliberation, Wang said under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Taiwan-related work was effective over the past year in safeguarding general stability in the Taiwan Strait and strengthening the strategic initiative for China's complete reunification.

He emphasized the importance of unswervingly advancing the cause of national reunification, and firmly opposing separatist moves toward "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday joined deliberations of delegations of NPC deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Macao SAR, respectively.

Noting that new major progress has been made in the implementation of "one country, two systems," Ding said Hong Kong has entered a new stage in which it has restored order and is set to thrive, and both Hong Kong and Macao have maintained good momentum in their stable development.

Ding said that the legislation of Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law is a constitutional duty of the HKSAR, and should be completed as soon as possible. He urged efforts to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

As this year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, it should be taken as an opportunity to further advance the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics to yield new positive results, Ding said.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, joins the deliberation with deputies from the delegation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, joins the deliberation with deputies from the delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

