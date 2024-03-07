Chinese leaders join NPC deputies, political advisors in deliberation, discussions

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and premier of the State Council, joins the deliberation with deputies from the delegation of Guangdong Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi on Wednesday attended deliberation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and group discussions at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and premier of the State Council, urged Guangdong Province to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization, when joining NPC deputies from the province in a deliberation.

He urged the province to advance reform and opening-up with stronger determination and greater efforts, promote coordinated development between regions and between urban and rural areas, improve people's livelihood, and boost high-quality development.

When joining political advisors from the sectors of economics and agriculture, Li said that China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy this year.

Efforts will be made to promote innovation of policy tools and coordination of various policies, boost domestic demand, foster new growth drivers and advantages, pursue innovation-driven growth, and improve the resilience and competitiveness of industrial and supply chains, Li said.

While attending discussions of political advisors from the China Democratic League and the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, expressed hopes that they will find their due position and maintain clear orientation in the process of Chinese modernization.

Zhao called on them to fortify confidence in development, actively participate in state affairs and fulfill their duties, unify people's will and pool strength to the largest extent, and give full play to the unique features and advantages of their sectors.

While joining political advisors from ethnic minorities, Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on them to actively fulfill their duties and responsibilities and step up efforts in consultation and deliberation.

Wang stressed the need for the political advisors to contribute to forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promoting ethnic unity and progress.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, participated in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of literature and arts and sports. He urged them to contribute wisdom and effort to advancing Chinese modernization, and make contributions to building China into a leading country in culture and sports.

Cai also called for efforts to promote a deeper integration of culture and tourism, and launch public fitness activities extensively.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attended a joint group meeting of political advisors from special administrative regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macao.

Ding underlined the support for Hong Kong in completing the legislative process of Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law as soon as possible, and stressed the need to perfect systems and mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Macao and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, participated in a joint meeting attended by political advisors from the Jiu San Society and the group of personages without party affiliation.

He stressed winning the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and premier of the State Council, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of economics and agriculture at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from the China Democratic League and the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from ethnic minorities at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of literature and arts and sports at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from special administrative regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macao at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from the Jiu San Society and the group of personages without party affiliation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

