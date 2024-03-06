Military delegation to NPC annual session reviews gov't work report

Xinhua) 09:01, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force to the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held group meetings to review the government work report on Tuesday.

Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, both members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission, participated in separate group deliberations.

Zhang called for leveraging the composite national strength to advance modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

He Weidong said the armed forces should integrate the consolidation and expansion of traditional combat capabilities with the innovation and development of new combat capabilities, to achieve a breakthrough in the quality of combat capabilities.

