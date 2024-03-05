Ministers interviewed after opening meeting of second session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 13:05, March 05, 2024

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)