Clarifying the 5 percent growth target: A mix of ambition and realism
By Xie Runjia, Wang Xiangyu, Ma Xuewei and Zhang Yunzhen (People's Daily App) 16:20, March 06, 2024
Tian Xuan, deputy and associate dean of the Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance, highlighted the adaptable nature of the 5 percent GDP growth target. While recognizing the impending challenges, the National People's Congress deputy stressed the necessity of collective endeavor to reach the set objective.
