China's 2024 GDP growth goal achievable via enhanced efforts: official

Xinhua) 15:51, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's 2024 GDP growth target of around 5 percent is an achievable goal via enhanced efforts, head of the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

China has the confidence, capabilities and conditions to meet the economic and social development targets for this year, Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

