China sets deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3 pct for 2024

Xinhua) 09:14, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has set its ratio of deficit to gross domestic product (GDP) at 3 percent for 2024, with the government deficit to rise 180 billion yuan from the 2023 budget figure, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

