Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei's GDP up 90 pct in past decade

Xinhua) 08:14, February 23, 2024

People visit the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region saw its gross domestic product (GDP) grow 90 percent to 10.4 trillion yuan (about 1.46 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023 compared to the level in 2013, data released Thursday showed.

In moving out its non-capital functions, Beijing has shut down over 3,000 manufacturing companies and closed or upgraded nearly 1,000 markets and logistics centers over the past decade, Liu Bozheng, deputy director of the Beijing office overseeing the integration of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said at a press briefing Thursday.

In a sign of high-quality growth, the proportion of new business entities in the city in high-end industries covering technology, commerce, culture and information among all had risen to 66.1 percent in 2023 from 40.7 percent in 2013, the official said.

Over the past decade, enterprises from Zhongguancun, a national high-tech industrial development zone in Beijing, set up over 10,000 branches in Tianjin and Hebei.

Meanwhile, enterprises from Beijing made 49,000 investments in the neighboring two regions totaling 2.3 trillion yuan.

As the integration gathers pace, the region has built more railways and highways to beef up connectivity.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has over 11,000 km of railway lines, up more than 30 percent from 2013, and nearly 11,000 km of highways, up over 40 percent from 2013, data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)