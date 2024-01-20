Home>>
China's Tianjin sees GDP up 4.3 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:58, January 20, 2024
TIANJIN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of north China's Tianjin Municipality topped 1.67 trillion yuan (about 235 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 4.3 percent year on year, local authorities said Friday.
Last year, the added value of Tianjin's primary industry reached nearly 26.9 billion yuan, up 1.2 percent year on year, while that of the secondary industry surpassed 598.2 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.
The added value of the municipality's tertiary industry grew 4.9 percent to nearly 1.05 trillion yuan.
