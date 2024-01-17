China's GDP expands 5.2 pct in 2023, surpassing annual target

Xinhua) 10:19, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth of 5.2 percent year on year in 2023, higher than the annual target of around 5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

The country's GDP reached a record of 126.06 trillion yuan (about 17.71 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, the NBS data showed.

In the fourth quarter, the Chinese economy expanded 5.2 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

