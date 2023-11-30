Home>>
China's GDP to grow by 5.2 percent in 2023: OECD
(Xinhua) 10:28, November 30, 2023
PARIS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's real GDP is projected to grow by 5.2 percent in 2023, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economic outlook released on Wednesday.
