Home>>
China's GDP expands 5.2 pct in first three quarters
(Xinhua) 10:38, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.