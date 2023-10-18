China's GDP expands 5.2 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 10:38, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

