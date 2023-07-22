China's Jiangsu sees GDP climb 6.6 pct in H1

Xinhua) 09:50, July 22, 2023

NANJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of east China's Jiangsu Province grew 6.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2023, exceeding 6 trillion yuan (about 839.68 billion U.S. dollars), according to provincial statistics authorities.

The added values of Jiangsu's primary, secondary and tertiary industries in the first half were approximately 172 billion yuan, 2.66 trillion yuan and 3.2 trillion yuan, respectively, up 3.5 percent, 7.1 percent and 6.3 percent year on year.

Over the period, Jiangsu's fixed-asset investment increased 5.5 percent year on year. Manufacturing investment and infrastructure investment respectively increased by 10.1 percent and 3.6 percent year on year.

Driven by an array of measures to boost consumption, Jiangsu also saw its total retail sales of consumer goods total 2.3 trillion yuan over the first six months, up 10 percent year on year, with its catering sector growing by 23.4 percent.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)