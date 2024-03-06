Press conference on economy for second session of 14th NPC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:39, March 06, 2024

Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attended the press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

