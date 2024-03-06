Press conference on economy for second session of 14th NPC held in Beijing
Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attended the press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attend a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attend a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Journalists work at a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attended the press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Clarifying the 5 percent growth target: A mix of ambition and realism
- Military delegation to NPC annual session reviews gov't work report
- Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session
- NPC HK deputy proposes increasing paid annual leave days to boost tourism and consumption
- Ministers interviewed after opening meeting of second session of 14th NPC
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.