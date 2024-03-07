In pics: group meetings of NPC deputies
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Hebei Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Guizhou Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Liaoning Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Journalists work at a group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Hebei Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Hubei Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Photos
