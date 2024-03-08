Home>>
Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session
- Chinese foreign minister meets press on foreign policy, relations
- In pics: group meetings of NPC deputies
- Chinese leaders join NPC deputies, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
- Press conference on economy for second session of 14th NPC held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.