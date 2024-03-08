Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 09:13, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday started deliberating a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC.

