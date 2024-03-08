2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:50, March 08, 2024

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Li Hongzhong presides over the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), delivers a work report of the SPC at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Procurator-general Ying Yong delivers a work report of the SPP at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) sit in on the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) as non-voting participants at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)